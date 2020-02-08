Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pra Group worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pra Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

