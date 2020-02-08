Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $9,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 221.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

