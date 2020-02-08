Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

