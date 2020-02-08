Buckingham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $119.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

