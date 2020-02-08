Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.