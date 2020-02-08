Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,484 shares of company stock valued at $78,837,446. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

