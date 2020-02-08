Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Marriott International by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

