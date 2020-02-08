Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

