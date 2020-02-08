Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

