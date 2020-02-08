Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $748.07 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.