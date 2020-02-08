Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95.

