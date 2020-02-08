Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 347,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 321,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.64 and a 52-week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

