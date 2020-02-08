C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. Acquires 346 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,860.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $74.38 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $7,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

