Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 19,349 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises approximately 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

