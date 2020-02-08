Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Gulf Resources were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Resources by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GURE stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

