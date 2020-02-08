Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

