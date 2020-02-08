Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE XYL opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

