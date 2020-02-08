Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BATS TMFC opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

