Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

