Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 8,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 180.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

