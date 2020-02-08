Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

MMM opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

