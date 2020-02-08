Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,254,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,646,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE CMS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

