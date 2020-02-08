Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 727 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 0.2% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $246.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

