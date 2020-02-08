Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 878 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

