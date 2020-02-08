Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $135.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

