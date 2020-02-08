Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 317 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

