Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 1,636 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

