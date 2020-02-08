Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $161.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

