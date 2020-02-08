Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 8.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.22.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $86.48 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

