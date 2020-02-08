Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,848 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Fluidigm worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $529,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

FLDM opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

