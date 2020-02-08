Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.84 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $88.78 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

