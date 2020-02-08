Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $86.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

