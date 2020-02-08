Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.24. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

