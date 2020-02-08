Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.