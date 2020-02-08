Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $925,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 50,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

