Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 4,031.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

