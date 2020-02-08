Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $269.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $181.02 and a 52-week high of $271.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

