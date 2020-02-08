Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 253,843 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

