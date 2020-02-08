Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $943,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $129.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.