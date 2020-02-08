Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Carnival by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after purchasing an additional 589,728 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Carnival by 2,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 317,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

