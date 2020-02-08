Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.50 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

