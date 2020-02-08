Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

