Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

