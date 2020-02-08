Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the third quarter worth $2,546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amc Networks by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

