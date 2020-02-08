Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

