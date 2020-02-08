Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,303 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 211,515 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFIE shares. ValuEngine lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.43 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.