California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,852 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

