California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 34,100 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,553.7% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $279,900.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,889.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $176,235.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

