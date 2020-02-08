California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 184,767 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 180.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,767 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Atkore International Group worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.82. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $745,529.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,493. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

