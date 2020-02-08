California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

